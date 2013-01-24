Home
    If you want more flexibility to deal with capital constraints and rapid changes in your healthcare market, we offer Healthtech Leases – diverse funding instruments to make innovative technology accessible and affordable. With Healthtech Leases, use Philips medical equipment and solutions for the duration of their economic life, as opposed to ownership. Repayment structures are flexible – from fixed to stepped repayments and pay-per-use agreements – to help you make the most out of your in and outgoing cashflows.
    • Make your capital budget go as far as possible to obtain the innovative technology you need
    • Improve cashflow with little or no upfront costs
    • Avoid revenue loss from obsolescent technology
    • 4 to 7-year payment plans linked to lifetime of asset
    • Access the latest technology at any time
    • Select fixed or variable payment plans to fit your revenue cycles
    • Gain options to add new technology without renegotiating a new financing plan
    • Choose to own or return technology at the end of your contract
    • Bundle equipment, maintenance and healthcare services in one economical payment
    • Easily upgrade or acquire new technology by renewing your Healthtech Lease
    • Manage assets efficiently based on usage data and analytics

    Choose the payment plan that's right for you

    To help address your specific cashflow needs and healthcare goals, we offer fixed and variable plans to lease medical equipment and solutions from Philips. Our financial experts can help you select the payment plan that is best for you.
    No one can predict the future, so it’s nice to know that you have a range of options at the end of your Healthtech Lease. You can buy the equipment and continue to use it, or return it to Philips and exchange it for newer, more innovative technology. This enables you to confidently improve your patient care with high performance health technology, while optimizing operational costs and efficiency.

    Why choose Healthtech Leases with Philips?


    We have specialist knowledge of medical technology and clinical workflows, and how new advances can benefit your healthcare facility. Our financial specialists can offer you tailored Healthtech Leases based on realistic valuations and payment structures to match your individual healthcare delivery needs and cashflow restraints. In addition, we can offer healthcare services to help you build long-term stability, such as consulting and strategic asset management.
