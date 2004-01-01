Supports the visualization of brain images for the evaluation and monitoring of changes across multiple time points. The Comparative Brain Imaging feature uses bias field-correction, intensity scaling, image registration and mathematical subtraction to provide color-coded images highlighting subtle brain changes over time. Improves diagnostic accuracy(3) in MS patients with 44% reduction in reading times. Supports the generation of FLAIR star(1) series. The FLAIR star (1) could aid the visualization of Central Vein Sign (CVS) in white matter lesions, which may help the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis(2). The application performs automatic registration between studies and provides semi-automatic segmentation and editing tools for volumetric measurement of brain lesions.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
The information on this site is not intended for consumers. The information is directed exclusively to health professionals, health practitioners, persons who are purchasing officers in hospitals, and persons who are engaged in the business of wholesaling therapeutic goods (as per s42AA of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), and s6 of the Therapeutic Goods (Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code) Instrument 2021).
By clicking “Continue” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audiences. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.