Search terms

New

CT Brain Perfusion

Determine areas of reduced cerebral blood flow compared to the contralateral hemisphere​

Find similar products

Generates qualitative and quantitative information about image intensity changes over time. It supports identification of hypo-perfused areas in acute stroke by use of quantitative color maps. The perfusion and summary maps can be automatically generated and sent to PACS for convenient reviewing.​ And sent to a pre-defined list of recipients via email in less than 2 mins(4)(5) . Quality indicators (‘traffic lights’) highlighting potential acquisition inaccuracies that may affect results reliability. With studies of sufficient scan duration, permeability analysis can be used as an assessment of the contrast agent permeation of the blood-brain barrier. The application offers automatic detection of reference artery, vein, mirror line and brain mask as well as 3D motion correction.​

Contact & support
  • Enhanced in ISP 12.1.6 (2) Configurable settings now allow to select either TTP or Tmax for calculating the summary maps. (3) Summary maps are calculated according to default thresholds. Enable user to configure calculated parameters. (4) Content sent via email is not for diagnostic use.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

You are entering a Philips Healthcare Australia website
Please select the checkbox

The information on this site is not intended for consumers. The information is directed exclusively to health professionals, health practitioners, persons who are purchasing officers in hospitals, and persons who are engaged in the business of wholesaling therapeutic goods (as per s42AA of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), and s6 of the Therapeutic Goods (Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code) Instrument 2021).

By clicking “Continue” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audiences. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.

Continue Cancel