SmartCT Angio

Advanced 3D visualization

SmartCT Angio offers a 3D-RA (3D rotational angiography) acquisition protocol that provides extensive 3D visualization of bone and vessels based on a single contrast-enhanced rotational angiogram. Its high-resolution 3D reconstructions provide critical information about depth and the relationship of one vessel to another to support accurate assessment of bone and vasculature.

With the touchscreen, you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the touchscreen module. All tools work with touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area. ​

Reveal information not apparent on DSA images​
SmartCT offers advanced reconstruction techniques to improve anatomical visualization. Once acquired, you can manipulate advanced visualizations such as 3D MPR on the tableside touchscreen to evaluate the disease with great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent on DSA images, which can impact clinical decisions.​

SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning​
Select two points of a vessel to quickly define a vessel path on a 3D volume. The path is automatically detected and rendered in different views to support easy inspection of vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats. The vessel dimensions are automatically extracted, and landing zones can be specified and later overlaid on live fluoroscopy. Finally, optimal projection angles for catheterization can be identified and later recalled with a single button press.​

Easily perform two-point measurements onscreen​
Quickly measure distance on a 2D or 3D image with the two-point measurement on the touchscreen. This can help you quickly check the trajectory to a target vessel, measure distances for stent deployment, measure the size of anatomy or identify a discrepancy to speed planning of the optimal treatment angle and aid navigation. ​

Quickly define any structure of interest​
The SmartCT semi-automatic lesion segmentation tool allows you to easily define any structure of interest, measure its volume and remove anatomy to improve visualisation​.

SmartCT Dual Viewer - 3D volume comparison and fusion solution​​​
SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.

Reveal information not apparent on DSA images​
SmartCT offers advanced reconstruction techniques to improve anatomical visualization. Once acquired, you can manipulate advanced visualizations such as 3D MPR on the tableside touchscreen to evaluate the disease with great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent on DSA images, which can impact clinical decisions.​

SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning​
Select two points of a vessel to quickly define a vessel path on a 3D volume. The path is automatically detected and rendered in different views to support easy inspection of vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats. The vessel dimensions are automatically extracted, and landing zones can be specified and later overlaid on live fluoroscopy. Finally, optimal projection angles for catheterization can be identified and later recalled with a single button press.​

Easily perform two-point measurements onscreen​
Quickly measure distance on a 2D or 3D image with the two-point measurement on the touchscreen. This can help you quickly check the trajectory to a target vessel, measure distances for stent deployment, measure the size of anatomy or identify a discrepancy to speed planning of the optimal treatment angle and aid navigation. ​

Quickly define any structure of interest​
The SmartCT semi-automatic lesion segmentation tool allows you to easily define any structure of interest, measure its volume and remove anatomy to improve visualisation​.

SmartCT Dual Viewer - 3D volume comparison and fusion solution​​​
SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.

