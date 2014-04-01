IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia Critical care information system

With ever-rising healthcare costs, staff shortages, and a need for compliance with evolving national care standards, leveraging clinical information has become a key component to drive improvements in quality of care. Interoperable with most EMRs with HL7 capabilities, IntelliSpace Critical Care and anesthesia (ICCA) helps by providing advanced clinical decision support software and structured documentation and analysis tools across the care continuum.