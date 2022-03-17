Search terms

Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.

Seamless integration

Enhanced multi-disciplinary co

Scalability at the core

Enhanced diagnostic confidence

Enhanced multi-disciplinary co

Scalability at the core

Enhanced diagnostic confidence

Connecting patients, care teams and data to enhance patient care
 

Disparate clinical data from multiple sources add complexity to decision-making. Cardiovascular Workspace can help you overcome this challenge by empowering clinicians to turn clinical findings into a decisive actionable plan and foster collaboration across your cardiovascular service line – both within your hospital and among your referrers and other healthcare providers.

Find out how Cardiovascular Workspace can take your cardiovascular workflow to a new level.

Learn what your peers say about Cardiovascular Workspace

  • "The main benefit from an IT perspective is that we have less overhead, more modern technology and more customizable configurations, for example for user access and rights. We are much more comfortable with how it has been configured.”

    - John Hayes

    Head of IT, Blackrock Clinical, Dublin, Ireland

  • "To be able to compare previous studies right in front of you is brilliant! If I was doing an echo on a patient and I was curious about their ECG, rather than me doing an ECG, I would just cross check to see if they have had one recently.”

    - Martine Peagram

    Senior Cardiac Physiologist, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Ireland

  • "The integration of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular with our EMR has improved the efficiency of our echo workflow. Measurements are transferred directly to the report and as soon as I finished my report, it is immediately available for all clinicians.” 

    - Dr. Rasmus Møgelvang

    Head of Cardiac Imaging, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark

  • "I believe the advantage (with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular) is predominantly in the time saved. Especially in a hospital like this; a large hospital with multiple locations it’s important that we’re able to gather information quickly.“

    - Randall de Visser, M.D.

    Cardiologist, Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital, Tilburg, The Netherlands

    Related Solutions

    radiology

    Radiology Informatics


    A scalable, modular architecture that integrates with existing systems to deliver data and tools across the enterprise – from radiology data reporting to enterprise-wide ingestion and archiving, to full patient and clinical data management. The platform allows enterprise-wide reading, distribution and archiving – with no need to switch between multiple workstations. 

    View Product
    advanced visualisation

    Advanced Visualisation


    With consistent workflows across applications, IntelliSpace Portal is designed to support you to optimize performance and drive productivity

    View Product
    interoperability solutions

    Interoperability Solutions


    Philips Interoperability Solutions provides an open standards-based platform that supports all types of medical images and clinical documents.

    View Product

    • *Philips Cardiovascular Workspace is the commercial name of the medical device Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular.
    • **It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for Cardiovascular Workspace are met.
    • **Some products are only available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

