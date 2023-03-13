The Philips Patient Portal empowers patients to access, share and help manage their own images and exam data – using a range of familiar, user-friendly browser-enabled devices. It also allows real-time collaboration between patients and healthcare providers, and minimizes the need to produce CDs, DVDs or films. Patient Portal is an extension of the Clinical Collaboration Platform Enterprise Viewer Module.
The Philips Patient Portal allows sharing of imaging results among facilities, patients and physicians. This enables collaborative workflow and empowers patients to control and manage their own health records. The Patient Portal can be integrated with EMR portals or be a standalone service provided to the end users of healthcare services.
Easy electronic image access
Private and secure
Security protocols allow images to remain private and secure accessed only by those granted permission. Within the Patient Portal, a unique and secure log-in code is provided to patients after exams are performed. Patients can choose and authorize those with whom they wish to share their images.
Reduce waste of CDs,DVD, Film
Eliminate the time and money wasted by producing and transporting CDs, DVDs and film, while providing patients with easy access to images to support them in feeling included in the management of their healthcare.
Zero overhead, with no install
Access, manage, and share electronic records from virtually anywhere. Records - including final diagnostic reports - are managed from a web-enabled, convenient device.
Eliminate the time and money wasted by producing and transporting CDs, DVDs and film, while providing patients with easy access to images to support them in feeling included in the management of their healthcare.
Access, manage, and share electronic records from virtually anywhere. Records - including final diagnostic reports - are managed from a web-enabled, convenient device.
