Search terms

Ingenia dStream HeadNeckSpine coil solution

-

Find similar products

Digitization in the coils for increased SNR. Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap. Omproved patient comfort through coil tilting. Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top.

Contact us
Features
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved patient comfort through coil tilting

-

-

-

-

-

-
Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • Digitization in the coils for increased SNR
  • Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap
  • Improved patient comfort through coil tilting
  • Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top
See all features
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved patient comfort through coil tilting

-

-

-

-

-

-
Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top

-

-

-

-

-

-

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.