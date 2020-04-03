Azurion 7 B20/15

Philips Azurion system allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
Call 1800 251 400
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Australia
Call: 1800 251 400
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call 1800 251 400
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Australia
Call: 1800 251 400
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Optimal head-end access
Optimal head-end access
Optimal head-end access
Optimal head-end access
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Secure and fast parking
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Easily capture patient-oriented images from every angulation
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Full-body coverage
Optimal head-end access
Optimal head-end access
Optimal head-end access
Optimal head-end access
View product
View product
View product
The SmartCT solution enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. It simplifies 3D acquisition to empower all clinical users to easily perform 3D imaging, regardless of their experience[1]. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touch screen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touch screen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualizations and measurement tools.
View product
As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot gives you seamless access to all applications at one compact, customizable workplace to significantly reduce clutter and simplify workflow. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.
View product
Seamlessly control compatible applications at table side in the sterile field with the enhanced touch screen module Pro. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively. Controlling these applications in the exam room can save time, reduce equipment clutter, and help you focus on the patient.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select countryAustralia (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.