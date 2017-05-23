IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD rail mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. TS.6284.991 Kit Includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor; rigid arm: length L140mm; adapter with cable hook for power supply.
(Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; max. load adapter for MP2/X2: 5 kg / 11 lbs; max. load adapter for MP2/X2: 5 kg / 11 lbs; finish RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)
Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. TS.6282.991 Kit Includes: Claw for mounting and fastening the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to standard poles and rails; adapter plate with swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X.
(Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; max. load: 5 kg / 11 lbs; finish adapter for MP2/X2: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish claw: aluminium natural anodized.)
