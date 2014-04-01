By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-48 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with 8"/20.3cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting
GCX P/N: AG-0018-49 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with 14"/35.6 cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.
