IntelliVue MP90 Mounting Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP90 Mounting ITD Roll Stand

Mounting solution

Learn more about the roll stand mounting options available for Philips IntelliVue MP90.

Features
ITD Roll Stand (PN: RS 4904.9) consists of; Basic frame with 5 stabilizers; Twin swivel castors Ø 100 mm; Support column; Tilt and swivel bracket for display; Handle; Vertical holder for external racks; Utility basket; Support (for MP90 computer module) (Additional Roll Stand Information: Height: 1500 mm; Weight: 20 kg; Surface Arctic White, powder coated; Cable strain relief; Cover strip; TÜV Product Service tested; Detailed assembly instructions)

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

