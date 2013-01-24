Accessory Pouch for the HeartStart XL Defibrillator. Includes front facing zippered pocket. Pouch opens on all 3 sides by two zippers to expose two interior pockets constructed with transparent material to see contents.
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|