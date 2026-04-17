Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A
Product Type
Lead Set
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.181 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 lead set
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
M1669A