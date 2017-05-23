Search terms

Reusable adult SpO₂ glove sensor with long cable

M1191BL SpO₂ glove sensor features a long, 3-meter (118”) cable to accommodate a variety of bed/room configurations. It is designed for use on the fingers of adults greater than 50 kg (110 lbs). Manufactured without latex, durable and comfortable, the M1191BL is a cost-effective, versatile choice for continuous oxygen saturation measurement.

Features
Wipeable and reusable

Easy to clean

Our M1191B and M1191BL sensors can be easily cleaned and disinfected by immersing or wiping with a disinfectant solution.

Service and support

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Accommodates wide range of patients

Rugged yet comfortable

Its unique design accommodates all finger sizes while providing a snug fit, and the soft silicone is designed to help avoid skin irritation.

Cost-effective and durable

Long life

This sensor may be used many times during its long lifetime, making it cost-effective for multi-patient situations. Designed and tested following Philips rigorous design control process, it is built to last and has a comprehensive warranty. Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Comfortable

Easy to use

Widely available disinfectant solutions are all that is needed to clean this sensor. Their comfortable design accommodates even large finger sizes, with silicone that helps avoid skin irritation and no mechanical parts or hinges

Wipeable and reusable

Easy to clean

Our M1191B and M1191BL sensors can be easily cleaned and disinfected by immersing or wiping with a disinfectant solution.

Service and support

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Accommodates wide range of patients

Rugged yet comfortable

Its unique design accommodates all finger sizes while providing a snug fit, and the soft silicone is designed to help avoid skin irritation.

Cost-effective and durable

Long life

This sensor may be used many times during its long lifetime, making it cost-effective for multi-patient situations. Designed and tested following Philips rigorous design control process, it is built to last and has a comprehensive warranty. Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Comfortable

Easy to use

Widely available disinfectant solutions are all that is needed to clean this sensor. Their comfortable design accommodates even large finger sizes, with silicone that helps avoid skin irritation and no mechanical parts or hinges

Specifications

SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • N/A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • >50 kg (>110lb)
Cable Length
  • 3.0 m (9.8')
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536J, M4735A, M4739A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Category
  • SpO2
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .250 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
