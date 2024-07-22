Philips Laser System —Nexcimer— photoablates a wide spectrum of morphologies. Philips laser catheters are indicated in many vessel types and is the only laser system available for lead removal. Powered by a common 100-240V electrical outlet, the system warms up in less than 30 seconds for an easy and fast set-up.
Philips Laser System — Nexcimer—supports catheters with coronary vascular, peripheral vascular and lead management indications.
Proven excimer technology
Cool, ultraviolet laser with over 20 years of clinical experience. More than 600,000 procedures performed with excimer laser.¹ Only system compatible with catheters with Level I clinical data for ISR laser atherectomy.²
Versatile: more vessels, more indications
For use in any lab, on any floor. The system supports seven coronary indications, is the only device proven for peripheral ISR², and is the only laser system available for lead management. Puts the control in physician's hands to adjust both fluence and rates for individualized treatment for each patient.
Simple: turn-key ready in any room
Touchscreen guided workflows for ease of use. Less than 30 second warm-up enables cases with a quick set up. Powered by standard medical grade 100-240V outlets. Small footprint enables easy positioning within any lab.
Versatile: more vessels, more indications
For use in any lab, on any floor. The system supports seven coronary indications, is the only device proven for peripheral ISR², and is the only laser system available for lead management. Puts the control in physician's hands to adjust both fluence and rates for individualized treatment for each patient.
Simple: turn-key ready in any room
Touchscreen guided workflows for ease of use. Less than 30 second warm-up enables cases with a quick set up. Powered by standard medical grade 100-240V outlets. Small footprint enables easy positioning within any lab.
2. Dippel et al. Randomized Controlled Study of Excimer Laser Atherectomy for Treatment of Femoropopliteal In-stent Restenosis: Initial ISR Results (2015). JACC 8(1): 92-101.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
