The Lumify Power Module connects to the iOS device and powers the transducer. It is attached to either one of the cases (iPhone, iPad) or the mounting plate during use. The Lumify iOS Power Module connects to the lightning port of iOS device with the rigid cable when using a case or the flex cable when using the mounting plate.
Contains one Lumify iOS Power module.
Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps.
Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App.
Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
