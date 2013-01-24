Home
Wireless Module Battery (Gen-3) Power

Wireless Module Battery (Gen-3) Reusable

Power

3.7V battery for use with the Expression MR Gen-3 wireless ECG and SPO2 modules

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Battery Type
  • Lithium ion
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185
Package Weight
  • 1 kg
