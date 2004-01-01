Search terms

Large Adult-Long NBP Cuffs (10)

MR Patient Care

Single-Lumen. Single patient use. Circumference Range 35.0 – 45.0 cm For use with 989803183221 Adult Pressure Interconnect Hose.

Unit of Measure
  • Box of 10
Disposable or reusable
  • Single Use
Patient Application
  • Large Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803183221
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Size
  • Large Adult - Long cuff length
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

