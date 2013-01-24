Home
FlexTEMP System, Jacket

Box of 10

Manuals

Sterile FlexTEMP jackets for the 2nd generation Expression 865214 temperature system. Not compatible with the first generation disposable temperature solution. Expression must be upgraded to 2013 Expression temperature. Disposable Flex Temp Jacket is designed for use with the FlexTEMP System, Sensor. The FlexTEMP Jacket must be used with the FlexTEMP Sensor while measuring Body temperature. This Sensor should also be used for surface temperature to reduce the occurrence of infection.

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression 865214
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.2273 kg w/ box
CE Certified
  • Yes
