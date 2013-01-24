Replacement FlexTEMP. Reusable Temperature Sensor for rectal and axillary application. The FlexTEMP sensor can be used for measuring surface and body temperature. This Sensor is designed to be used with the FlexTEMP System, Jacket. For the 2nd generation Expression 865214 temperature system. Not compatible with 1st generation disp. temp solution. Expression must be upgraded to 2013 Expression temperature.