Patient Cable ECG 5 lead Grabber AAMI + SpO2, SPU

Telemetry Lead Set

MX40 Patient Cable consists of 5-wire ECG lead set with integrated SpO2 cable / finger wrap sensor for patients (≥ 20 kg). Grabber leads, AAMI color coded (white mono color lead wires). Single Patient Use. Cable length: ECG = 85 cm (33.5 ”) , SpO2 = 2m (6,5 ft) 1 Sales unit= 20 patient cables.

Specifications

ECG Telemetry Lead Set
ECG Telemetry Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Lead Set Length
  • 85 cm (33.5")
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865350, 865351
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Telemetry Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sales unit = 20 lead sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803172241; 989803172221
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

