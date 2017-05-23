MX40 Patient Cable consists of 5-wire ECG lead set with integrated 8-pin SpO2 connector cable. Grabber leads, AAMI color coded (colored lead wires). Reusable. Cable length = 85 cm (33.5"). 1 Sales unit = 1 cable.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Patient Application
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Patient Application
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
The information on this site is not intended for consumers. The information is directed exclusively to health professionals, health practitioners, persons who are purchasing officers in hospitals, and persons who are engaged in the business of wholesaling therapeutic goods (as per s42AA of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), and s6 of the Therapeutic Goods (Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code) Instrument 2021).
By clicking “Continue” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audiences. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.