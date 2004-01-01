Search terms

Single patient use. Adult >40 kg (>88 lbs). Preferred application site: any single finger onto which the attachment fits well. Alternative application site: any toe onto which the attachment fits well. For use with 989803161991 SpO2 sensor.

Unit of Measure
  • 20/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
  • Essential MRI Patient Monitor (865353)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803161991
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.244 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
