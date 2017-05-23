Search terms

Defibrillator Cabinet (Basic)

Cabinet for HeartStart AED. Basic audible siren alarm. No visual alarm. No connectivity to building’s security system

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304, M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A, M5066A, M5067A, 861388, 861389
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • 5.896
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cabinet per package
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

