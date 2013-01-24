Home
Lumify L12-4 Linear Array Transducer

Lumify L12-4

Linear Array Transducer

The Lumify L12-4 linear array transducer provides high resolution imaging for shallow applications: Soft Tissue, Vascular, Superficial, Musculoskeletal, and Lung. With a battery-free transducer for lightweight control, a quick-connect platform for professional collaboration, and convenient connectivity for data sharing, Lumify brings you countless real-world applications, in real time. Included: carry bag, USB-C and Micro-B cables.

Features
Continuous Scanning:
Lumify is ready when you are.

With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.
Future-proof Cable:
Built for versatility.

Lumify features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.
Lightweight Portability:
Ergonomic transducers.

Weighing less than 136 grams, Lumify’s battery-free transducers give you lightweight control for ease-of-use and the ultimate advantage in portability.
Effortless Updates:
Innovation happens every day.

With ongoing app updates, we’ll keep you up-to-date by putting all our latest features at your fingertips.
Convenient Connectivity:
Share insights at the speed of need.

Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory. *User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.
Integrated tele-ultrasound:
Real-time collaboration.

Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.
Accessible Pricing:
No hidden fees.

Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.
Ongoing Support:
Global service.

As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.

Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Field of view
  • 34.5 mm
Applications
  • Lung, MSK, Soft Tissue, Superficial, Vasular
Bandwidth
  • 12-4 Mhz
Footprint
  • 34 mm
Scan depth
  • Up to 12 cm
Imaging features
  • 2D, steerable color Doppler, M-mode, advanced XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT

