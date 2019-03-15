Search terms

The MX100 is a flexible, reliable way to monitor patients on the move - and at the bedside - with a single, portable, stand-alone monitor, It is small and light, yet offers a broad, scalable set of clinical measurements. This rugged, battery-powered device features a built-in 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen and familiar smartphone-like operation for ease of use.

Features
Designed to allow enhanced workflows covering both in-and out-of-hospital patient transport, the MX100 has passed stringent testing to prove compliance with out-of-hospital patient transport standards including ingress protection testing with accessories attached. This facilitates use in ground-based, inter-hospital transports.

Designed to allow enhanced workflows covering both in-and out-of-hospital patient transport, the MX100 has passed stringent testing to prove compliance with out-of-hospital patient transport standards including ingress protection testing with accessories attached. This facilitates use in ground-based, inter-hospital transports.

Designed to allow enhanced workflows covering both in-and out-of-hospital patient transport, the MX100 has passed stringent testing to prove compliance with out-of-hospital patient transport standards including ingress protection testing with accessories attached. This facilitates use in ground-based, inter-hospital transports.
An intuitive 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen with a familiar smartphone-style operation makes the IntelliVue MX100 fast to learn and easy to use. Simply swipe your fingers through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. You can also customize each screen to display exactly what you want to see.

An intuitive 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen with a familiar smartphone-style operation makes the IntelliVue MX100 fast to learn and easy to use. Simply swipe your fingers through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. You can also customize each screen to display exactly what you want to see.

An intuitive 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen with a familiar smartphone-style operation makes the IntelliVue MX100 fast to learn and easy to use. Simply swipe your fingers through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. You can also customize each screen to display exactly what you want to see.
The MX100 is built with a sturdy structural design, robust housing, and its medical-grade display features Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass². A solid, ergonomic handle makes the MX100 easy to carry, while protecting both the display and measurement connectors. It is all designed to help ease the burden of equipment downtime and associated repair costs.

The MX100 is built with a sturdy structural design, robust housing, and its medical-grade display features Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass². A solid, ergonomic handle makes the MX100 easy to carry, while protecting both the display and measurement connectors. It is all designed to help ease the burden of equipment downtime and associated repair costs.

The MX100 is built with a sturdy structural design, robust housing, and its medical-grade display features Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass². A solid, ergonomic handle makes the MX100 easy to carry, while protecting both the display and measurement connectors. It is all designed to help ease the burden of equipment downtime and associated repair costs.
Any equipment that comes into contact with your patients must meet your organization’s highest standards for infection control. That is why every MX100 surface is made from innovative, chemical-resistant materials – including the Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass display. You can use aggressive disinfectants³ without damaging your monitors.

Any equipment that comes into contact with your patients must meet your organization’s highest standards for infection control. That is why every MX100 surface is made from innovative, chemical-resistant materials – including the Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass display. You can use aggressive disinfectants³ without damaging your monitors.

Any equipment that comes into contact with your patients must meet your organization’s highest standards for infection control. That is why every MX100 surface is made from innovative, chemical-resistant materials – including the Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass display. You can use aggressive disinfectants³ without damaging your monitors.
A common IntelliVue monitoring interface across every department and level of care helps reduce the need for training. The MX100 is compatible with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, Patient Information Center, clinical network infrastructure, and other monitoring components⁴ easing it's incorporation into your existing monitoring systems.

A common IntelliVue monitoring interface across every department and level of care helps reduce the need for training. The MX100 is compatible with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, Patient Information Center, clinical network infrastructure, and other monitoring components⁴ easing it's incorporation into your existing monitoring systems.

A common IntelliVue monitoring interface across every department and level of care helps reduce the need for training. The MX100 is compatible with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, Patient Information Center, clinical network infrastructure, and other monitoring components⁴ easing it's incorporation into your existing monitoring systems.
Designed to allow enhanced workflows covering both in-and out-of-hospital patient transport, the MX100 has passed stringent testing to prove compliance with out-of-hospital patient transport standards including ingress protection testing with accessories attached. This facilitates use in ground-based, inter-hospital transports.

Designed to allow enhanced workflows covering both in-and out-of-hospital patient transport, the MX100 has passed stringent testing to prove compliance with out-of-hospital patient transport standards including ingress protection testing with accessories attached. This facilitates use in ground-based, inter-hospital transports.

Designed to allow enhanced workflows covering both in-and out-of-hospital patient transport, the MX100 has passed stringent testing to prove compliance with out-of-hospital patient transport standards including ingress protection testing with accessories attached. This facilitates use in ground-based, inter-hospital transports.
An intuitive 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen with a familiar smartphone-style operation makes the IntelliVue MX100 fast to learn and easy to use. Simply swipe your fingers through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. You can also customize each screen to display exactly what you want to see.

An intuitive 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen with a familiar smartphone-style operation makes the IntelliVue MX100 fast to learn and easy to use. Simply swipe your fingers through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. You can also customize each screen to display exactly what you want to see.

An intuitive 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen with a familiar smartphone-style operation makes the IntelliVue MX100 fast to learn and easy to use. Simply swipe your fingers through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. You can also customize each screen to display exactly what you want to see.
The MX100 is built with a sturdy structural design, robust housing, and its medical-grade display features Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass². A solid, ergonomic handle makes the MX100 easy to carry, while protecting both the display and measurement connectors. It is all designed to help ease the burden of equipment downtime and associated repair costs.

The MX100 is built with a sturdy structural design, robust housing, and its medical-grade display features Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass². A solid, ergonomic handle makes the MX100 easy to carry, while protecting both the display and measurement connectors. It is all designed to help ease the burden of equipment downtime and associated repair costs.

The MX100 is built with a sturdy structural design, robust housing, and its medical-grade display features Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass². A solid, ergonomic handle makes the MX100 easy to carry, while protecting both the display and measurement connectors. It is all designed to help ease the burden of equipment downtime and associated repair costs.
Any equipment that comes into contact with your patients must meet your organization’s highest standards for infection control. That is why every MX100 surface is made from innovative, chemical-resistant materials – including the Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass display. You can use aggressive disinfectants³ without damaging your monitors.

Any equipment that comes into contact with your patients must meet your organization’s highest standards for infection control. That is why every MX100 surface is made from innovative, chemical-resistant materials – including the Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass display. You can use aggressive disinfectants³ without damaging your monitors.

Any equipment that comes into contact with your patients must meet your organization’s highest standards for infection control. That is why every MX100 surface is made from innovative, chemical-resistant materials – including the Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass display. You can use aggressive disinfectants³ without damaging your monitors.
A common IntelliVue monitoring interface across every department and level of care helps reduce the need for training. The MX100 is compatible with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, Patient Information Center, clinical network infrastructure, and other monitoring components⁴ easing it's incorporation into your existing monitoring systems.

A common IntelliVue monitoring interface across every department and level of care helps reduce the need for training. The MX100 is compatible with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, Patient Information Center, clinical network infrastructure, and other monitoring components⁴ easing it's incorporation into your existing monitoring systems.

A common IntelliVue monitoring interface across every department and level of care helps reduce the need for training. The MX100 is compatible with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, Patient Information Center, clinical network infrastructure, and other monitoring components⁴ easing it's incorporation into your existing monitoring systems.

Specifications

Battery
Battery
Capacity
  • 5 hours (basic configuration⁵) [5 hours (basic configuration⁵)]
Measurements
Measurements
Basic
  • ECG [ECG]
  • Respiration [Respiration]
  • NBP [NBP]
  • SpO₂ (Philips FAST-SpO₂, Nellcor OxiMax SpO₂, Masimo rainbow SET SpO₂) [SpO₂ (Philips FAST-SpO₂, Nellcor OxiMax SpO₂, Masimo rainbow SET SpO₂)]
Optional:
  • 2 invasive pressures, CO₂ [2 invasive pressures, CO₂]
With IntelliVue measurement extensions
  • Up to 4 Invasive Pressures and 2 temperatures; [Up to 4 Invasive Pressures and 2 temperatures;]
  • Covidien Microstream CO₂; [Covidien Microstream CO₂;]
  • Repironics Mainstream CO₂ or LoFlo sidestream CO₂ [Repironics Mainstream CO₂ or LoFlo sidestream CO₂]
Ruggedness
Ruggedness
Disinfection
  • Highly disinfectant-resistant surface materials [Highly disinfectant-resistant surface materials]
Mechanical ruggedness
  • 7M3 [7M3]
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 1.4 kg (3.1 lb) incl. options, battery pack and handle [1.4 kg (3.1 lb) incl. options, battery pack and handle]
Size (with handle)
  • 249 x 97 x 111 mm (9.8. x 3.8 x 4.4 in) [249 x 97 x 111 mm (9.8. x 3.8 x 4.4 in)]
Display
Display
Description
  • Active matrix color LCD display with capacitive multi-touch screen [Active matrix color LCD display with capacitive multi-touch screen]
Size
  • 15.5cm (6.1in) [15.5cm (6.1in)]
Resolution
  • 1024 x 480 [1024 x 480]
Number of measurement waves
  • up to 5 [up to 5]
Supported screen orientations
  • 0° / 90° / 180° [0° / 90° / 180°]
Screen
  • Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass [Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass]
  • 1. Please consult your Philips sales representative about the use of either an existing wireless network (802.11), or the IntelliVue Smart-Hopping network.
  • 2. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass does not protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit.
  • 3. See the IntelliVue MX100 Instructions for Use for a complete list of recommended agents.
  • 4. Provides over 6 years of backwards compatibility with Patient Information Center hardware (may require software upgrade).
  • 5. ECG/Resp, FAST SpO₂, NBP every 15min, Brightness set to Optimum
  • Products and/or features may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

