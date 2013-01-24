Home
The Philips IntelliVue MX750 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding monitor offers advanced functionality and an extensive range of measurements.

Physical specifications
Display size
  • 19" inch widescreen
Display resolution
  • 1920 x 1080
Display type
  • Full HD with projected capacitive touch (pCAP)
Number of waves per display
  • 12 waves (max)
Module rack slots
  • Up to 8 (with 2 FMX-4 racks)
Applications
  • Native web app capability without iPC
Video
Encrypted video via LAN to
  • Active Display¹ or XDS
Alarms
Remote via LAN (encrypted) to
  • Active Display¹ or XDS
Independent display
Number of independent displays
  • 1 Active Display¹ or XDS
Cybersecurity measures
User ID/authentication
  • via RFID
Node authentication
  • via certificates; network data, print reports and file system encryption
Native Citrix client
  • Native Citrix client
  • May not be available in all geographies, please see your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

