eICU program Telehealth for the intensive care unit

eICU program

Telehealth for the intensive care unit

  • ¹ Lilly CM, et al. A Multi-center Study of ICU Telemedicine Reengineering of Adult Critical Care. CHEST. 2014 Mar; 145(3): 500-7.
  • ² Lilly CM, et al. Critical Care Telemedicine: Evolution and State of the Art. Crit Care Med. 2014 Nov; 42(11): 2429-36.
  • ³ Dahl D, et al. People, Technology, and Process Meet the Triple Aim. Nurs Admin Q. 2014 Jan-Mar; 38(1): 13–21.
Features
Program features and services

The eICU program can help reform your organization's clinical model with centralized, remote surveillance by skilled professionals; proprietary algorithms and clinical decision support, enabling proactive care delivery.
Clinical program management

Philips has hands-on clinical partners (critical care physicians and nurses) who work directly with your clinicians and executives to guide your organization through transformation of your critical care model.
Experience and workflow design

We partner with you to identify and help improve clinical workflows and the patient and provider experience to help provide seamless integration of telehealth into your care delivery system.
Peer benchmarking

By comparing your data against clinical data from other health systems you receive regular updates on where and how specific performance areas can be improved.
Advanced algorithms

Drawing on our proprietary database of anonymous clinical data, our predictive algorithms can help identify and prioritize patients for earlier interventions.
Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Training and support

Our eICU program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Clinical transformation in the ICU: Saving lives and reducing costs¹,²

The eICU program is a transformational critical care telehealth program that combines A/V technology, predictive analytics, data visualization and advanced reporting capabilities with Philips’ expertise and over 15 years of proven success. The eICU program delivers need-to-know information to caregivers, empowering them to care for the patients who need it most in the moments that matter most. It is a supplement—not a replacement—to the bedside team, offering support to increasingly scarce clinical resources, while reducing mortality, lengths of stay and cost of care. 
Outreach program

eICU Outreach Program: Outsourced telehealth for smaller health systems and hospitals  

Philips modular approach to enterprise telehealth enables health systems to transition to a telehealth care delivery model and scale their programs using an implementation plan and pace that works for their specific needs.

For lower-capacity health systems and hospitals (those with fewer than 50 ICU beds), it may not be possible to implement a complete enterprise telehealth program in-house. Philips recognizes this and facilitates access to an extensive range of telehealth capabilities by connecting you with an eICU program provider through our eICU Outreach Program. By partnering with an existing Philips eICU program, organizations can have their critical care beds monitored and realize the clinical benefits of an eICU program with minimal investment.

Real-world results

  • In a 5-year study that examined the impact the tele-ICU on 188,990 critical care patients across 56 ICUs, 32 hospitals and 19 health systems, length of stay and mortality were both reduced.¹

 

  • In another study, tele-ICU reduced costs from ICU-related malpractice claims by 90% (from $6M to $500.000).²

 

  • In one year, following the introduction of a tele-ICU program, a large health system saved 2.000 lives compared to what APACHE predicted and reduced the ICU length of stay by 30.986 days, resultingin a conservative savings estimate of $2.700 per ICU days reduced.³
Hospital outcomes

General mortality

 

Patients receiving critiical care from a hospital with Philips elCU were 16% more likely to survive the ICU
General floor length of stay

 

Patients receiving critical care from a hospital with Philips elCU discharged ICU 15% faster

Analytics which drive evidence-based best practice

Philips eICU Research Institute (eRI) was established by Philips as a platform to advance the knowledge of critical care. The ERI database is a repository of anonymous data donated by member institutions and is instrumental in product development as well as a key enabler for critical research in the intensive care field.

 

Connected, patient-centered care 
