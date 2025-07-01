Right. Where you need it. Now you can have exceptional ultrasound imaging in the palm of your hand. Philips Lumify combines high-quality, lightweight transducers and an intuitive ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible Apple iPhone and iPad devices. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily at the point of care: in the field, emergency medicine and critical care, at bedside and in office practice. Your purchase includes Lumify transducer(s) and cable(s), Lumify app, power module, accessory cables, software upgrades, support and education, carry cases and manufacturer's warranty.
Philips app-based ultrasound makes it easy to get started. Three simple steps, and you’re scanning with this durable device designed for daily use in the rugged world of point of care. The app is available through the Apple App Store for compatible Apple iPhones and iPads. 1. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible Apple iPhone or iPad. 2. Connect and activate the transducer to your smart device. 3. Scan with the exceptional quality of Philips imaging technology.
Clarity in app-based ultrasound
Exceptional imaging
Lumify is a lightweight, ultra-portable handheld ultrasound system packed with 30+ years of Philips ultrasound innovation. It provides advanced imaging with Philips DNA, easy navigation and automation for quick workflow, and presets optimized for all clinical scenarios. Lumify offers up to 2.5 hours of continuous scanning with the Lumify power module (LPM) connected to the compatible smart iOS device. Lumify features our most portable transducer design with the lightest weight in handheld ultrasound [1]. Advances such as ocular scanning help you enhance care even further.
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Confidently conduct a range of scanning – now including ocular – with 14 customized presets, including abdominal, cardiac, FAST and MSK. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and xRes are used to enhance image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase border definition. Choose from a range of high-quality, lightweight Lumify transducers: S4-1 broadband phased array transducer, C5-2 broadband curved array transducer and L12-4 broadband linear array transducer.
Easily share information and connect
Lumify easily connects to a picture archiving and communication system (PACS), makes patient data available to the electronic medical record (EMR), and provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via DICOM to PACS, a shared network or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet. Real-time technology updates through the online support portal allow you to keep your system up to date.
Your data remains yours
The Philips commitment to patient data security means that with Lumify, your data and images stay with you and are stored however you choose. Lumify prioritizes patient data security and diligently safeguards information for confidentiality, integrity and availability. Customer review and implementation of the Philips Lumify Diagnostic Ultrasound System manual “Shared Roles for System and Data Security” (provided with each Lumify purchase) is mandatory for data security. The manual details the Customer and Philips requirements to secure data on Lumify.
Now with an ocular preset
Evaluate trauma or perform a quick in-office scan to visualize and assess anatomical detail and blood flow within the eye and its surrounding structure, including quantitative measurements.
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
The Lumify Pulsed wave Doppler tool builds on the innovation of our advanced ultrasound diagnostic systems, so you have known clinical excellence and all imaging modes (such as M-mode, color Doppler and Pulsed wave Doppler) available on all transducers.
OB/GYN exams
The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Rapid results for FAST exams
The FAST preset is designed for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset provides strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping enable rapid results and enhancing confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.
Confident cardiac exams
The cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is designed to provide high-quality cardiac images. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow can be utilized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function.
Lung imaging
The Lung preset is designed to highlight the artifacts commonly seen in lung imaging and enables easy visualization of lung sliding at the pleural interface. The Lung preset is supported on all Lumify transducers.
Versatile abdominal exams
The abdominal preset is designed for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs such as the kidney. The abdominal preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Exceptional imaging
Lumify is a lightweight, ultra-portable handheld ultrasound system packed with 30+ years of Philips ultrasound innovation. It provides advanced imaging with Philips DNA, easy navigation and automation for quick workflow, and presets optimized for all clinical scenarios. Lumify offers up to 2.5 hours of continuous scanning with the Lumify power module (LPM) connected to the compatible smart iOS device. Lumify features our most portable transducer design with the lightest weight in handheld ultrasound [1]. Advances such as ocular scanning help you enhance care even further.
Presets optimize the transducer to the exam
Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Confidently conduct a range of scanning – now including ocular – with 14 customized presets, including abdominal, cardiac, FAST and MSK. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and xRes are used to enhance image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase border definition. Choose from a range of high-quality, lightweight Lumify transducers: S4-1 broadband phased array transducer, C5-2 broadband curved array transducer and L12-4 broadband linear array transducer.
Easily share information and connect
Lumify easily connects to a picture archiving and communication system (PACS), makes patient data available to the electronic medical record (EMR), and provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via DICOM to PACS, a shared network or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet. Real-time technology updates through the online support portal allow you to keep your system up to date.
Your data remains yours
The Philips commitment to patient data security means that with Lumify, your data and images stay with you and are stored however you choose. Lumify prioritizes patient data security and diligently safeguards information for confidentiality, integrity and availability. Customer review and implementation of the Philips Lumify Diagnostic Ultrasound System manual “Shared Roles for System and Data Security” (provided with each Lumify purchase) is mandatory for data security. The manual details the Customer and Philips requirements to secure data on Lumify.
Now with an ocular preset
Evaluate trauma or perform a quick in-office scan to visualize and assess anatomical detail and blood flow within the eye and its surrounding structure, including quantitative measurements.
Pulsed wave Doppler for confident hemodynamic assessment
The Lumify Pulsed wave Doppler tool builds on the innovation of our advanced ultrasound diagnostic systems, so you have known clinical excellence and all imaging modes (such as M-mode, color Doppler and Pulsed wave Doppler) available on all transducers.
OB/GYN exams
The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Rapid results for FAST exams
The FAST preset is designed for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset provides strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping enable rapid results and enhancing confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.
Confident cardiac exams
The cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is designed to provide high-quality cardiac images. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow can be utilized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function.
Lung imaging
The Lung preset is designed to highlight the artifacts commonly seen in lung imaging and enables easy visualization of lung sliding at the pleural interface. The Lung preset is supported on all Lumify transducers.
Versatile abdominal exams
The abdominal preset is designed for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs such as the kidney. The abdominal preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
Purchase does not include a compatible smart device. For a list of compatible smart device options visit: www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices.
[1] Based on dimensions and weight of the transducers, not including the smart device.
By clicking “Continue” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audiences. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.