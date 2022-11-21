Search terms

5300 series

Premium compact ultrasound system

Find similar products

Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series brings full functionality and quick, confident answers to you, wherever you are. Designed for the many different clinical environments in general imaging, point-of-care, and obstetrics and gynecology, the Philips Ultrasound 5300 model offers a feature-rich core and a versatile range of diagnostic solutions – all built into a highly mobile, cleanable, easy-to-use system.

Contact & support
Features
Exceptional image quality
Exceptional image quality

Exceptional image quality

Clear images offer first-scan answers that quickly inform and confirm your diagnosis and decrease the need for costly and time-consuming rescans.

Exceptional image quality

Exceptional image quality
Clear images offer first-scan answers that quickly inform and confirm your diagnosis and decrease the need for costly and time-consuming rescans.

Exceptional image quality

Clear images offer first-scan answers that quickly inform and confirm your diagnosis and decrease the need for costly and time-consuming rescans.
Click here for more information
Exceptional image quality
Exceptional image quality

Exceptional image quality

Clear images offer first-scan answers that quickly inform and confirm your diagnosis and decrease the need for costly and time-consuming rescans.
Streamlined workflow
Streamlined workflow

Streamlined workflow

With premium-level clarity available in a compact size, you can scan more patients, and also quickly and confidently diagnose patients regardless of the clinical setting

Streamlined workflow

Streamlined workflow
With premium-level clarity available in a compact size, you can scan more patients, and also quickly and confidently diagnose patients regardless of the clinical setting

Streamlined workflow

With premium-level clarity available in a compact size, you can scan more patients, and also quickly and confidently diagnose patients regardless of the clinical setting
Click here for more information
Streamlined workflow
Streamlined workflow

Streamlined workflow

With premium-level clarity available in a compact size, you can scan more patients, and also quickly and confidently diagnose patients regardless of the clinical setting
Uncompromised growth
Uncompromised growth

Uncompromised growth

Sharing the architecture of the Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems, the 5000 Compact series ultrasound systems are part of a solution that can be built over time, staying at the cutting edge with upgrades as your needs evolve.

Uncompromised growth

Uncompromised growth
Sharing the architecture of the Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems, the 5000 Compact series ultrasound systems are part of a solution that can be built over time, staying at the cutting edge with upgrades as your needs evolve.

Uncompromised growth

Sharing the architecture of the Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems, the 5000 Compact series ultrasound systems are part of a solution that can be built over time, staying at the cutting edge with upgrades as your needs evolve.
Click here for more information
Uncompromised growth
Uncompromised growth

Uncompromised growth

Sharing the architecture of the Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems, the 5000 Compact series ultrasound systems are part of a solution that can be built over time, staying at the cutting edge with upgrades as your needs evolve.
Shared user interfaces and workflow
Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ  and Affiniti systems

Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ  and Affiniti systems

Offering consistency across EPIQ and Affiniti systems, the Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. With standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.

Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ  and Affiniti systems

Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ  and Affiniti systems
Offering consistency across EPIQ and Affiniti systems, the Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. With standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.

Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ  and Affiniti systems

Offering consistency across EPIQ and Affiniti systems, the Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. With standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Click here for more information
Shared user interfaces and workflow
Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ  and Affiniti systems

Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ  and Affiniti systems

Offering consistency across EPIQ and Affiniti systems, the Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. With standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live

Collaboration Live

Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.

Collaboration Live

Collaboration Live
Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.

Collaboration Live

Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Click here for more information
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live

Collaboration Live

Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Advanced capabilities

Advanced capabilities

Known for innovation, Philips packs advanced capabilities and cutting-edge technologies into every ultrasound system for the features you need to facilitate a definitive diagnosis across a variety of clinical applications

Advanced capabilities

Known for innovation, Philips packs advanced capabilities and cutting-edge technologies into every ultrasound system for the features you need to facilitate a definitive diagnosis across a variety of clinical applications

Advanced capabilities

Known for innovation, Philips packs advanced capabilities and cutting-edge technologies into every ultrasound system for the features you need to facilitate a definitive diagnosis across a variety of clinical applications
  • Exceptional image quality
  • Streamlined workflow
  • Uncompromised growth
  • Shared user interfaces and workflow
See all features
Exceptional image quality
Exceptional image quality

Exceptional image quality

Clear images offer first-scan answers that quickly inform and confirm your diagnosis and decrease the need for costly and time-consuming rescans.

Exceptional image quality

Exceptional image quality
Clear images offer first-scan answers that quickly inform and confirm your diagnosis and decrease the need for costly and time-consuming rescans.

Exceptional image quality

Clear images offer first-scan answers that quickly inform and confirm your diagnosis and decrease the need for costly and time-consuming rescans.
Click here for more information
Exceptional image quality
Exceptional image quality

Exceptional image quality

Clear images offer first-scan answers that quickly inform and confirm your diagnosis and decrease the need for costly and time-consuming rescans.
Streamlined workflow
Streamlined workflow

Streamlined workflow

With premium-level clarity available in a compact size, you can scan more patients, and also quickly and confidently diagnose patients regardless of the clinical setting

Streamlined workflow

Streamlined workflow
With premium-level clarity available in a compact size, you can scan more patients, and also quickly and confidently diagnose patients regardless of the clinical setting

Streamlined workflow

With premium-level clarity available in a compact size, you can scan more patients, and also quickly and confidently diagnose patients regardless of the clinical setting
Click here for more information
Streamlined workflow
Streamlined workflow

Streamlined workflow

With premium-level clarity available in a compact size, you can scan more patients, and also quickly and confidently diagnose patients regardless of the clinical setting
Uncompromised growth
Uncompromised growth

Uncompromised growth

Sharing the architecture of the Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems, the 5000 Compact series ultrasound systems are part of a solution that can be built over time, staying at the cutting edge with upgrades as your needs evolve.

Uncompromised growth

Uncompromised growth
Sharing the architecture of the Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems, the 5000 Compact series ultrasound systems are part of a solution that can be built over time, staying at the cutting edge with upgrades as your needs evolve.

Uncompromised growth

Sharing the architecture of the Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems, the 5000 Compact series ultrasound systems are part of a solution that can be built over time, staying at the cutting edge with upgrades as your needs evolve.
Click here for more information
Uncompromised growth
Uncompromised growth

Uncompromised growth

Sharing the architecture of the Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems, the 5000 Compact series ultrasound systems are part of a solution that can be built over time, staying at the cutting edge with upgrades as your needs evolve.
Shared user interfaces and workflow
Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ  and Affiniti systems

Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ  and Affiniti systems

Offering consistency across EPIQ and Affiniti systems, the Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. With standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.

Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ  and Affiniti systems

Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ  and Affiniti systems
Offering consistency across EPIQ and Affiniti systems, the Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. With standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.

Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ  and Affiniti systems

Offering consistency across EPIQ and Affiniti systems, the Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. With standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Click here for more information
Shared user interfaces and workflow
Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ  and Affiniti systems

Shared user interfaces and workflow with EPIQ  and Affiniti systems

Offering consistency across EPIQ and Affiniti systems, the Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. With standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live

Collaboration Live

Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.

Collaboration Live

Collaboration Live
Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.

Collaboration Live

Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Click here for more information
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live

Collaboration Live

Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Advanced capabilities

Advanced capabilities

Known for innovation, Philips packs advanced capabilities and cutting-edge technologies into every ultrasound system for the features you need to facilitate a definitive diagnosis across a variety of clinical applications

Advanced capabilities

Known for innovation, Philips packs advanced capabilities and cutting-edge technologies into every ultrasound system for the features you need to facilitate a definitive diagnosis across a variety of clinical applications

Advanced capabilities

Known for innovation, Philips packs advanced capabilities and cutting-edge technologies into every ultrasound system for the features you need to facilitate a definitive diagnosis across a variety of clinical applications

Documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Brochure (3)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Specifications

Compact System
Compact System
Width
  • 411.9 cm/16.2 in
Height
  • 86.6 cm/3.4 in
Depth
  • 406.6 cm/16.0 in
Weight
  • 10.57 kg/23.3 lb including internal battery
Monitor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 LCD panel
Power
  • 100-140 V, ~50-60 Hz, 250 VA
AC adapter
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 HZ
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W
Power consumption
  • 310 VA
System battery
  • 14.4 VDC. 98 WH
AUX display port
  • 1920x1080 resolution
Connectors
  • Ethernet and two USB 3.0 connectors
Compact Cart
Compact Cart
Cart base
  • 488.8 mm x 488.8 mm (19.2" x 19.2")
Vertical adjustment
  • 820-1001 mm (32.2"-39.3”)
Wheels
  • Four 5” locking swivel wheels
  • rear two wheels include steering lock mechanism
Other specification details
  • Integrated Ethernet connector
  • Integrated keyboard in slide out drawer
  • Probe holders on both sides to accommodate up to four transducers
  • Three storage bins provided, large, small and rear handle tray
  • Two USB connectors
Power consumption
  • 660 VA max
  • depending on system configuration
Standard cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Integrated AC adapter in bottom compartment
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W
Extended cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Deluxe cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Multiport adapter provides ports for attaching up to three imaging transducers
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Premium cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Multiport adapter provides ports for attaching up to three imaging transducers
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Small profile B/W video printer
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Compact System
Compact System
Width
  • 411.9 cm/16.2 in
Height
  • 86.6 cm/3.4 in
Compact Cart
Compact Cart
Cart base
  • 488.8 mm x 488.8 mm (19.2" x 19.2")
Vertical adjustment
  • 820-1001 mm (32.2"-39.3”)
See all specifications
Compact System
Compact System
Width
  • 411.9 cm/16.2 in
Height
  • 86.6 cm/3.4 in
Depth
  • 406.6 cm/16.0 in
Weight
  • 10.57 kg/23.3 lb including internal battery
Monitor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 LCD panel
Power
  • 100-140 V, ~50-60 Hz, 250 VA
AC adapter
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 HZ
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W
Power consumption
  • 310 VA
System battery
  • 14.4 VDC. 98 WH
AUX display port
  • 1920x1080 resolution
Connectors
  • Ethernet and two USB 3.0 connectors
Compact Cart
Compact Cart
Cart base
  • 488.8 mm x 488.8 mm (19.2" x 19.2")
Vertical adjustment
  • 820-1001 mm (32.2"-39.3”)
Wheels
  • Four 5” locking swivel wheels
  • rear two wheels include steering lock mechanism
Other specification details
  • Integrated Ethernet connector
  • Integrated keyboard in slide out drawer
  • Probe holders on both sides to accommodate up to four transducers
  • Three storage bins provided, large, small and rear handle tray
  • Two USB connectors
Power consumption
  • 660 VA max
  • depending on system configuration
Standard cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Integrated AC adapter in bottom compartment
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W
Extended cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Deluxe cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Multiport adapter provides ports for attaching up to three imaging transducers
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Premium cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Multiport adapter provides ports for attaching up to three imaging transducers
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Small profile B/W video printer
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

You are entering a Philips Healthcare Australia website
Please select the checkbox

The information on this site is not intended for consumers. The information is directed exclusively to health professionals, health practitioners, persons who are purchasing officers in hospitals, and persons who are engaged in the business of wholesaling therapeutic goods (as per s42AA of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), and s6 of the Therapeutic Goods (Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code) Instrument 2021).

By clicking “Continue” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audiences. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.

Continue Cancel