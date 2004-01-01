A breakthrough in point-of-care imaging. Philips Lumify combines transducers and an ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible smart phone and tablet. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily in more POC scenarios: emergency medicine, critical care, bedside, and office practice.
When you purchase Lumify outright, you get the Lumify transducer(s), the Lumify app, software upgrades, and a manufacturer's warranty. Your purchase also includes a Carry case for your device and transducer.
IMPORTANT: Your purchase does not include a compatible smart device.
Ready when you need it. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible device. Connect the transducer. Begin scanning. The app is available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android phones and tablets.
Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and XRES are used to optimize image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase definition.
The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
The Lung preset is optimized to highlight the artifacts commonly seen in lung imaging and enables easy visualization of lung sliding at the pleural interface. The Lung preset is supported on all Lumify transducers.
Decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging quality enable you to make more fast, confident decisions.
The abdomen preset is optimized for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization in the Abdomen preset is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs like the kidney. The Abdomen preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Online support portal will enable you to keep your solution current.
Easily connects to PACS, makes patient data available to EMR, and enables consultation with colleagues through images, notes, and email.
The FAST preset is optimized for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset provides strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping enable rapid results and confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.
The Cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is optimized to provide high quality cardiac images, including the penetration needed for technically difficult patients. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow is optimized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function.
The Lumify S4-1 transducer has a small footprint and is optimized for cardiac exams, as well as FAST, lung and abdomen.
The L12-4 transducer provides easy access for vascular and superficial imaging, as well as lung, soft-tissue, and musculoskeletal exams.
Lumify provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet.
Pulsed wave Doppler with steerable color functionality
Our pulse wave Doppler tool builds on the technology from our larger ultrasound diagnostic systems. We’ve integrated comprehensive pulsed wave Doppler measurements, auto-linked color Doppler steering and post-processing functionality, and iSCAN optimization into our Lumify Android application.
Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and XRES are used to optimize image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase definition.
The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
The Lung preset is optimized to highlight the artifacts commonly seen in lung imaging and enables easy visualization of lung sliding at the pleural interface. The Lung preset is supported on all Lumify transducers.
Decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging quality enable you to make more fast, confident decisions.
The abdomen preset is optimized for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization in the Abdomen preset is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs like the kidney. The Abdomen preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Online support portal will enable you to keep your solution current.
Easily connects to PACS, makes patient data available to EMR, and enables consultation with colleagues through images, notes, and email.
The FAST preset is optimized for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset provides strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping enable rapid results and confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.
The Cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is optimized to provide high quality cardiac images, including the penetration needed for technically difficult patients. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow is optimized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function.
The Lumify S4-1 transducer has a small footprint and is optimized for cardiac exams, as well as FAST, lung and abdomen.
The L12-4 transducer provides easy access for vascular and superficial imaging, as well as lung, soft-tissue, and musculoskeletal exams.
Lumify provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet.
Pulsed wave Doppler with steerable color functionality
Our pulse wave Doppler tool builds on the technology from our larger ultrasound diagnostic systems. We’ve integrated comprehensive pulsed wave Doppler measurements, auto-linked color Doppler steering and post-processing functionality, and iSCAN optimization into our Lumify Android application.
See Lumify portal for the list of compatible smart device options : www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices.
The Lumify Android version can be used directly with authorized Android devices.
The Lumify iOS version can be used with certified iOS devices, but depending on the configuration, it also requires the purchase of the Lumify Power Module (LPM) and connecting components.
