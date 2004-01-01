Reach out to your peers easily and communicate directly from the CT system to help simplify consultation and training. CT Collaboration Live features chat, call, video call, screen share and remote access.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Conveniently provide remote support to your clinical team and expand team knowledge with internal training sessions. CT Collaboration Live helps you extend the capacity and knowledge of your clinical team because now colleagues in separate locations can easily communicate, reaching out directly from the CT system.
Peer-to-peer consultation and internal training
Conveniently provide remote support to your clinical team and expand team knowledge with internal training sessions. CT Collaboration Live helps you extend the capacity and knowledge of your clinical team because now colleagues in separate locations can easily communicate, reaching out directly from the CT system.
Peer-to-peer consultation and internal training
Conveniently provide remote support to your clinical team and expand team knowledge with internal training sessions. CT Collaboration Live helps you extend the capacity and knowledge of your clinical team because now colleagues in separate locations can easily communicate, reaching out directly from the CT system.
Conveniently provide remote support to your clinical team and expand team knowledge with internal training sessions. CT Collaboration Live helps you extend the capacity and knowledge of your clinical team because now colleagues in separate locations can easily communicate, reaching out directly from the CT system.
System-level remote sharing and control
System-level remote sharing and control
Increase opportunities for training and colleague collaboration with remote access. Now you can use CT Collaboration Live to access your CT system through screen sharing and the remote function. This includes the full functionalities of the CT console.**
System-level remote sharing and control
Increase opportunities for training and colleague collaboration with remote access. Now you can use CT Collaboration Live to access your CT system through screen sharing and the remote function. This includes the full functionalities of the CT console.**
System-level remote sharing and control
Increase opportunities for training and colleague collaboration with remote access. Now you can use CT Collaboration Live to access your CT system through screen sharing and the remote function. This includes the full functionalities of the CT console.**
Increase opportunities for training and colleague collaboration with remote access. Now you can use CT Collaboration Live to access your CT system through screen sharing and the remote function. This includes the full functionalities of the CT console.**
Remote expert support
Remote expert support
Empower your clinical team by providing access to internal experts when support is needed. By using CT Collaboration Live, colleagues no longer need to be in the same physical location to provide valuable guidance in the moment.
Remote expert support
Empower your clinical team by providing access to internal experts when support is needed. By using CT Collaboration Live, colleagues no longer need to be in the same physical location to provide valuable guidance in the moment.
Remote expert support
Empower your clinical team by providing access to internal experts when support is needed. By using CT Collaboration Live, colleagues no longer need to be in the same physical location to provide valuable guidance in the moment.
Empower your clinical team by providing access to internal experts when support is needed. By using CT Collaboration Live, colleagues no longer need to be in the same physical location to provide valuable guidance in the moment.
Access live image feed
Access live image feed
Help increase productivity by using CT Collaboration Live to access the CT console screen and check images acquired by your clinical team in real time.
Access live image feed
Help increase productivity by using CT Collaboration Live to access the CT console screen and check images acquired by your clinical team in real time.
Access live image feed
Help increase productivity by using CT Collaboration Live to access the CT console screen and check images acquired by your clinical team in real time.
Conveniently provide remote support to your clinical team and expand team knowledge with internal training sessions. CT Collaboration Live helps you extend the capacity and knowledge of your clinical team because now colleagues in separate locations can easily communicate, reaching out directly from the CT system.
Peer-to-peer consultation and internal training
Conveniently provide remote support to your clinical team and expand team knowledge with internal training sessions. CT Collaboration Live helps you extend the capacity and knowledge of your clinical team because now colleagues in separate locations can easily communicate, reaching out directly from the CT system.
Peer-to-peer consultation and internal training
Conveniently provide remote support to your clinical team and expand team knowledge with internal training sessions. CT Collaboration Live helps you extend the capacity and knowledge of your clinical team because now colleagues in separate locations can easily communicate, reaching out directly from the CT system.
Conveniently provide remote support to your clinical team and expand team knowledge with internal training sessions. CT Collaboration Live helps you extend the capacity and knowledge of your clinical team because now colleagues in separate locations can easily communicate, reaching out directly from the CT system.
System-level remote sharing and control
System-level remote sharing and control
Increase opportunities for training and colleague collaboration with remote access. Now you can use CT Collaboration Live to access your CT system through screen sharing and the remote function. This includes the full functionalities of the CT console.**
System-level remote sharing and control
Increase opportunities for training and colleague collaboration with remote access. Now you can use CT Collaboration Live to access your CT system through screen sharing and the remote function. This includes the full functionalities of the CT console.**
System-level remote sharing and control
Increase opportunities for training and colleague collaboration with remote access. Now you can use CT Collaboration Live to access your CT system through screen sharing and the remote function. This includes the full functionalities of the CT console.**
Increase opportunities for training and colleague collaboration with remote access. Now you can use CT Collaboration Live to access your CT system through screen sharing and the remote function. This includes the full functionalities of the CT console.**
Remote expert support
Remote expert support
Empower your clinical team by providing access to internal experts when support is needed. By using CT Collaboration Live, colleagues no longer need to be in the same physical location to provide valuable guidance in the moment.
Remote expert support
Empower your clinical team by providing access to internal experts when support is needed. By using CT Collaboration Live, colleagues no longer need to be in the same physical location to provide valuable guidance in the moment.
Remote expert support
Empower your clinical team by providing access to internal experts when support is needed. By using CT Collaboration Live, colleagues no longer need to be in the same physical location to provide valuable guidance in the moment.
Empower your clinical team by providing access to internal experts when support is needed. By using CT Collaboration Live, colleagues no longer need to be in the same physical location to provide valuable guidance in the moment.
Access live image feed
Access live image feed
Help increase productivity by using CT Collaboration Live to access the CT console screen and check images acquired by your clinical team in real time.
Access live image feed
Help increase productivity by using CT Collaboration Live to access the CT console screen and check images acquired by your clinical team in real time.
Access live image feed
Help increase productivity by using CT Collaboration Live to access the CT console screen and check images acquired by your clinical team in real time.
Help increase productivity by using CT Collaboration Live to access the CT console screen and check images acquired by your clinical team in real time.
*510(k) pending – not available for sale in the USA. Not available in all geographies.
**Does not include gantry or couch movements from the CT console screen for safety purposes.
†Image review by CT Collaboration Live is not for diagnostic purposes.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
You are entering a Philips Healthcare Australia website
Please select the checkbox
The information on this site is not intended for consumers. The information is directed exclusively to health professionals, health practitioners, persons who are purchasing officers in hospitals, and persons who are engaged in the business of wholesaling therapeutic goods (as per s42AA of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), and s6 of the Therapeutic Goods (Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code) Instrument 2021).
By clicking “Continue” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audiences. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.