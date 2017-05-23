This small version of the AF531 mask is intended for pediatric patients 7 years or older and > 20 kg.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
|Headgear
|
|Elbow
|
|Size
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Latex-free
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Package Weight
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Headgear
|
|Elbow
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Headgear
|
|Elbow
|
|Size
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Latex-free
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Package Weight
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.