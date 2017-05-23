Key benefits: Available for adult and pediatric patients (7 years or older and > 20kg). Perimeter facial contact increases comfort and simplifies fitting. The clear, unobstructed view provided by the PerforMax total face mask may help reduce the feeling of claustrophobia. Compatible with a leak 2 entrainment elbow (EE), standard elbow (SE), and bronchoscopy elbow (BE).
