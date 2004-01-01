Designed to help clinicians perform a quantitative analysis of FDG-PET brain scans. The application compares the regional brain activity in an individual scan to activity values derived from a group of asymptomatic control subjects. It analyzes the distribution of FDGPET in individual scans, as well as the differences between two PET scans on the same patient taken at different points in time.
