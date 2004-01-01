Search terms

FloTracᵀᴹ Pressure cable - Philips

Patient Cable

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips is the interface between the FloTracᵀᴹ sensor and the FloTrac module. It calculates the advanced hemodynamic values and provides them to the Philips bedside.

Features
The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips calculates the advanced hemodynamic parameters and sends them to the Philips FloTracᵀᴹ module.

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips calculates the advanced hemodynamic parameters and sends them to the Philips FloTracᵀᴹ module.

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips calculates the advanced hemodynamic parameters and sends them to the Philips FloTracᵀᴹ module.
The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips connects the green line of the FloTracᵀᴹ sensor with the FloTracᵀᴹ module.

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips connects the green line of the FloTracᵀᴹ sensor with the FloTracᵀᴹ module.

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips connects the green line of the FloTracᵀᴹ sensor with the FloTracᵀᴹ module.
  • Value calculation
  • Connection pressure cable
The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips calculates the advanced hemodynamic parameters and sends them to the Philips FloTracᵀᴹ module.

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips connects the green line of the FloTracᵀᴹ sensor with the FloTracᵀᴹ module.

The FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips connects the green line of the FloTracᵀᴹ sensor with the FloTracᵀᴹ module.

Specifications

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Cable length
  • 3.0 m (10 feet)
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 623g (22.05 oz)
Usage
Usage
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 867409, 989803220201, 989803220881
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Environmental Specifications
Environmental Specifications
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
