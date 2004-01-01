Air Hose for Non-Invasive Neonatal Blood Pressure Cuffs, Length 1.5M (4.92 feet). Connects to Philips Neonatal Single Patient Cuffs, not pedi/adult cuffs, and incorporates new connector configuration. This cable is used for classic bedside monitoring and replaces the M1597B. CANNOT BE USED with Adult/Pediatric Cuffs.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Air Hose Length
|
|Patient Application
|
|Packaging
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|CE Certified
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Air Hose Length
|
|Patient Application
|
|Packaging
|
|Patient Application
|
|Air Hose Length
|
|Patient Application
|
|Packaging
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|CE Certified
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
The information on this site is not intended for consumers. The information is directed exclusively to health professionals, health practitioners, persons who are purchasing officers in hospitals, and persons who are engaged in the business of wholesaling therapeutic goods (as per s42AA of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), and s6 of the Therapeutic Goods (Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code) Instrument 2021).
By clicking “Continue” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audiences. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.