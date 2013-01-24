Reusable, neonatal SpO₂ wrap sensor

Search terms

The reusable Philips M1193A neonatal sensor wraps securely on the hand or foot of patients weighing 1 - 4 kg (2.2 – 8.8 lbs). Durable and comfortable, it is manufactured without latex.

"The M1193A SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the M1193A sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use. *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Specifications

Product Category
  • SpO₂
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1020A, M1020B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Replaces product
  • 989803103241 (M1193A)
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Application Site
  • Hand, Foot
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 1 - 4 kg (2.2 – 8.8lb)
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
