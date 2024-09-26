The Masimo RainbowSET™ Module enables advanced parameters like noninvasive hemoglobin (SpHb®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), and acoustic respiration rate (RRa®) at the point of care on select Philips IntelliVue monitors.
Masimo rainbow technology uses 7+ wavelengths of light to continuously and noninvasively measure carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO), methemoglobin (SpMet), and total hemoglobin (SpHb), as well as providing a more reliable probe-off detection.
Additional parameters are available such as Total Hemoglobin, Oxygen Content, Carboxyhemoglobin, Methemoglobin, Pleth Variability Index and Acoustic Respiration Rate only, if the pulse oximetry label is set to “SpO2,” the corresponding rainbow parameter option is activated and a suitable Masimo SpO2 sensor is used.
Please watch this video for an overview of Masimo parameters.
The 867191 Masimo rainbow SET IntelliVue Module looks very similar to the other Philips SpO2 modules. In comparison with the M1020B #A01 FAST SpO2 Module, the operation will be mainly the same. However, this product contains different hardware and software.
Additional parameters are available such as Total Hemoglobin, Oxygen Content, Carboxyhemoglobin, Methemoglobin, Pleth Variability Index and Acoustic Respiration Rate only, if the pulse oximetry label is set to “SpO2,” the corresponding rainbow parameter option is activated and a suitable Masimo SpO2 sensor is used.
Please watch this video for an overview of Masimo parameters.
The 867191 Masimo rainbow SET IntelliVue Module looks very similar to the other Philips SpO2 modules. In comparison with the M1020B #A01 FAST SpO2 Module, the operation will be mainly the same. However, this product contains different hardware and software.
