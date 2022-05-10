HeartStart Intrepid

You never know what you will face when you arrive at the scene of an emergency, or when a hospital patient will suffer sudden cardiac arrest. But you do know you need to be ready. Philips HeartStart Intrepid is up to the challenge. This easy-to-use, lightweight and rugged monitor/defibrillator gives you the power to respond quickly and act confidently when your patient's life is on the line.

