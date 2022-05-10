Search terms
As part of the Philips Emergency Care Informatics Suite and specifically developed to work with the Philips HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator, the Device Readiness application is designed to give you the peace of mind that comes with knowing your Intrepid devices are ready for use when needed.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Configurable alerts
Configurable alerts
Configurable alerts
Configurable alerts
Customizable dashboard
Customizable dashboard
Customizable dashboard
Customizable dashboard
Profiles with up-to-date data
Profiles with up-to-date data
Profiles with up-to-date data
Profiles with up-to-date data
Integration by design
Integration by design
Integration by design
Integration by design
Support your maintenance workflows
Support your maintenance workflows
Support your maintenance workflows
Support your maintenance workflows
Configurable alerts
Configurable alerts
Configurable alerts
Configurable alerts
Customizable dashboard
Customizable dashboard
Customizable dashboard
Customizable dashboard
Profiles with up-to-date data
Profiles with up-to-date data
Profiles with up-to-date data
Profiles with up-to-date data
Integration by design
Integration by design
Integration by design
Integration by design
Support your maintenance workflows
Support your maintenance workflows
Support your maintenance workflows
Support your maintenance workflows
View product
You never know what you will face when you arrive at the scene of an emergency, or when a hospital patient will suffer sudden cardiac arrest. But you do know you need to be ready. Philips HeartStart Intrepid is up to the challenge. This easy-to-use, lightweight and rugged monitor/defibrillator gives you the power to respond quickly and act confidently when your patient's life is on the line.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.