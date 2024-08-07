The PageWriter TC35 cardiograph provides advanced tools to enhance workflow and support clinical decisions. All PageWriter cardiographs include the clinical excellence of the DXL ECG Algorithm which is built upon over 55 years of research and experience. The cardiographs provide continuity and consistency in ECG reading and diagnosis through PageWriter cardiographs, the IntelliSpace ECG management system, and other Philips solutions throughout the healthcare enterprise. Native DICOM modality worklists can be downloaded, or ADT information retrieved, providing patient demographics at the bedside. ECG reports can be wirelessly exported using 802.11 b/a/g/n/ac WiFi 5 speed and WPA3 (Personal) security to an electronic medical record. PageWriter’s native DICOM interoperability provides direct access to ECG orders from your current DICOM MWL provider and storage of resulting DICOM format ECGs to your existing PACS. The result – a fast, efficient clinical workflow with reliable operation for you and your patients.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Simultaneous Lead Acquisition
|
|Timed ECG
|
|Report Storage/Transfer
|
|Central time management (D01)
|
|Interpretive statements
|
|Borderline Statement Suppression
|
|Nomenclature
|
|Query and retrieval of patient demographic information
|
|Based upon user-entered or scanned search criteria (e.g., patient ID, last/first name)
|
|Supported by standard HL7 interface via IntelliSpace Enterprise for hospital systems
|
|Graphical ST Vector
|
|Critical Values
|
|Create DICOM 12-lead ECG
|
|Generate DICOM General ECG
|
|Leads-off advisory
|
|Lead color
|
|Lead check
|
|Heart rate
|
|Print preview
|
|Touchscreen
|
|Keyboard
|
|Membrane keyboard cover
|
|Size
|
|Resolution
|
|Colors
|
|Long lead set (H23)
|
|Welsh bulbs (E04)
|
|Snap/Tab adaptor (E06)
|
|Dimensions
|
|Weight
|
|LAN
|
|Wireless (D21)
|
|Wireless credential
|
|Internal storage
|
|FIPS certificate
|
|External storage
|
|Bar code reader (H12)
|
|Flexible field data entry
|
|International Standards
|
|AC noise
|
|Signal processing
|
|High pass
|
|Low pass
|
|High pass
|
|Low pass
|
|Battery
|
|Battery capacity (per battery)
|
|Battery recharge
|
|Main power
|
|Power consumption
|
|Operating conditions - Temperature
|
|Operating conditions - Humidity
|
|Operating conditions - Altitude
|
|Storage conditions - Temperature
|
|Storage conditions - Humidity
|
|Simultaneous Lead Acquisition
|
|Timed ECG
|
|Central time management (D01)
|
|Simultaneous Lead Acquisition
|
|Timed ECG
|
|Report Storage/Transfer
|
|Central time management (D01)
|
|Interpretive statements
|
|Borderline Statement Suppression
|
|Nomenclature
|
|Query and retrieval of patient demographic information
|
|Based upon user-entered or scanned search criteria (e.g., patient ID, last/first name)
|
|Supported by standard HL7 interface via IntelliSpace Enterprise for hospital systems
|
|Graphical ST Vector
|
|Critical Values
|
|Create DICOM 12-lead ECG
|
|Generate DICOM General ECG
|
|Leads-off advisory
|
|Lead color
|
|Lead check
|
|Heart rate
|
|Print preview
|
|Touchscreen
|
|Keyboard
|
|Membrane keyboard cover
|
|Size
|
|Resolution
|
|Colors
|
|Long lead set (H23)
|
|Welsh bulbs (E04)
|
|Snap/Tab adaptor (E06)
|
|Dimensions
|
|Weight
|
|LAN
|
|Wireless (D21)
|
|Wireless credential
|
|Internal storage
|
|FIPS certificate
|
|External storage
|
|Bar code reader (H12)
|
|Flexible field data entry
|
|International Standards
|
|AC noise
|
|Signal processing
|
|High pass
|
|Low pass
|
|High pass
|
|Low pass
|
|Battery
|
|Battery capacity (per battery)
|
|Battery recharge
|
|Main power
|
|Power consumption
|
|Operating conditions - Temperature
|
|Operating conditions - Humidity
|
|Operating conditions - Altitude
|
|Storage conditions - Temperature
|
|Storage conditions - Humidity
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
The information on this site is not intended for consumers. The information is directed exclusively to health professionals, health practitioners, persons who are purchasing officers in hospitals, and persons who are engaged in the business of wholesaling therapeutic goods (as per s42AA of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), and s6 of the Therapeutic Goods (Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code) Instrument 2021).
By clicking “Continue” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audiences. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.