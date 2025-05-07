Search terms
From someone new to ultrasound to the most experienced user, everyone needs fast, accurate information at the point of care. Flash Ultrasound System 5100 Point of Care delivers Philips top-of-the-line performance and intuitive workflow for multispecialty point of care. Intuitive next-step guidance empowers users of varying experience levels to efficiently perform exceptional imaging, helping accelerate a confident diagnosis at the POC to quickly get patients on the right care path. Simplify and speed up exams with customizable presets, ensuring greater efficiency and ease of use. Confidence at the speed of life? It all happens in a Flash.
Rugged and compact vertical design glides in and out of tight spaces with ease
Simplified touch-based interface and automation for built-in next-step guidance
mL26-8 transducer for excellent visualization
The power of PureWave and beyond
Purpose-built for POC
Flexible data management
Collaboration Live tele-ultrasound
Trusted partner, now and in the future
Some compact ultrasound systems have capabilities as small as their size. Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500 Series is different. It packs powerful performance into a compact design to help you quickly reach the answers you need. Available in general imaging, point of care, cardiac and OB/GYN configurations, the Compact 5500 Series includes many of the advances of Philips premium ultrasound and technology in a portable system with proven workflow for valuable insights at the bedside. In fact, it offers image quality comparable to Philips premium cart-based systems. Compact 5500 Series is compact without compromise.
Bringing ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, Philips Lumify combines transducers and an ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible Apple iPhone and iPad devices. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily in more POC scenarios: emergency medicine, critical care, bedside, and office practice.
Some compact ultrasound systems have capabilities as small as their size. Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5300 Series is different. It packs powerful performance into a portable system to help you quickly reach the answers you need. Available in general imaging, point-of-care, and OB/GYN configurations, the Compact 5300 Series includes access to many of the advances of Philips premium ultrasound systems in a compact design with proven workflow at the point of care. It’s compact without compromise.
Flash 5100 POC Pro delivers Philips top-of-the-line performance and intuitive workflow for multispecialty point of care, including advanced cardiac capabilities. From someone new to ultrasound to the most experienced user, everyone needs fast, accurate information at the POC. The next-step guidance for features such as AutoStrain EF for cardiac assessment empowers users of varying experience levels to efficiently perform exceptional imaging, helping accelerate a confident diagnosis. Simplify and speed exams with customizable presets for efficiency and ease of use. Confidence at the speed of life? It all happens in a Flash.
