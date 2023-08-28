The Care Assist app provides clinicians with many of the central station capabilities, allowing caregivers to see streaming data and act on it – including acknowledging alarms, starting and stopping a non-invasive blood pressure measurement – from their mobile device.
Clinical staff are inherently mobile and to support them, Care Assist has the ability to perform Admission, Discharge, & Transfer tasks as well as assign equipment to the patient's bed in PIC iX. For general care staff, this means when a patient is admitted or transferred to your unit, there is no need to walk back to the central station. Admitting a patient can simply be done at the bedside in the Care Assist app. Similarly, for telemetry patients, there is no need to contact another staff member near the central station and tell them to assign the telemetry equipment to the bed in PIC iX; this can all be done from the Care Assist app.
Activate mobile workflows
Event Notification
The PIC iX Event Notification functionality, which includes the Care Assist app, turns a smartphone into a clinical tool for receiving alarms and event notifications from Philips Patient Monitoring Solution, nurse call systems, lab systems and more. It provides clinical context for actionable alarms by delivering up to four numerics, four waveforms and associated data from Philips patient monitors directly to the caregivers smartphone. By sending actionable alerts to the correct caregiver, Care Assist gives clinicians the alarm information they need to make quick patient assessments and choose the best course of care. They can also change caregiver assignments, communicate with team members, delegate caregivers and escalate tasks to manage workflow.
Customizable sounds
By using Care Assist and Event Notification in tandem, you experience a common user interface that has the same look, feel, and sounds as the rest of the Philips monitoring system. In addition, you can customize your workflows by utilizing custom .wav files for audio alerts. For example, areas needing quick lab results for turnarounds (such as an ED) may attach a .wav file to a critical cardiac enzyme. This could draw the clinicians attention to both the audio and the visual alert, notifying them that they need to pay immediate attention to the result.
Meets IEC alarm standards
Care Assist, used together with Event Notification, meets IEC alarm standards (60601-1-8:2020) to ensure alarms are delivered per these standards for Android devices qualified by Philips. In addition, depending on configuration, the system can meet Distributed Alarm System (DAS) and Distributed Alarm System with Operator Confirmation (CDAS) standards. In a DAS/CDAS system, if there is a disconnection in the monitoring system, a technical notification will be displayed at each touchpoint of the alarming system. Please note that DAS/CDAS is only supported by the Android version of the Care Assist app.
Gain visibility into patients’ status remotely
Care Assist enables clinicians to view streaming waveforms and physiological parameters, as well as retroactively review alarm and waveform data on supported mobile devices. It works with Philips and non-Philips devices, providing remote access to the most up-to-date patient information. In addition, Care Assist allows the caregiver to not only view data, but to take action when working with Philips monitors and PIC iX. The app is part of our new wave strip workflow, allowing the bedside clinician to review alarms and previous waveforms and saving them to the PIC database to be acted on later. The clinician can also measure, annotate and export wavestrips to the electronic health record.
Event Notification
The PIC iX Event Notification functionality, which includes the Care Assist app, turns a smartphone into a clinical tool for receiving alarms and event notifications from Philips Patient Monitoring Solution, nurse call systems, lab systems and more. It provides clinical context for actionable alarms by delivering up to four numerics, four waveforms and associated data from Philips patient monitors directly to the caregivers smartphone. By sending actionable alerts to the correct caregiver, Care Assist gives clinicians the alarm information they need to make quick patient assessments and choose the best course of care. They can also change caregiver assignments, communicate with team members, delegate caregivers and escalate tasks to manage workflow.
Customizable sounds
By using Care Assist and Event Notification in tandem, you experience a common user interface that has the same look, feel, and sounds as the rest of the Philips monitoring system. In addition, you can customize your workflows by utilizing custom .wav files for audio alerts. For example, areas needing quick lab results for turnarounds (such as an ED) may attach a .wav file to a critical cardiac enzyme. This could draw the clinicians attention to both the audio and the visual alert, notifying them that they need to pay immediate attention to the result.
Meets IEC alarm standards
Care Assist, used together with Event Notification, meets IEC alarm standards (60601-1-8:2020) to ensure alarms are delivered per these standards for Android devices qualified by Philips. In addition, depending on configuration, the system can meet Distributed Alarm System (DAS) and Distributed Alarm System with Operator Confirmation (CDAS) standards. In a DAS/CDAS system, if there is a disconnection in the monitoring system, a technical notification will be displayed at each touchpoint of the alarming system. Please note that DAS/CDAS is only supported by the Android version of the Care Assist app.
Gain visibility into patients’ status remotely
Care Assist enables clinicians to view streaming waveforms and physiological parameters, as well as retroactively review alarm and waveform data on supported mobile devices. It works with Philips and non-Philips devices, providing remote access to the most up-to-date patient information. In addition, Care Assist allows the caregiver to not only view data, but to take action when working with Philips monitors and PIC iX. The app is part of our new wave strip workflow, allowing the bedside clinician to review alarms and previous waveforms and saving them to the PIC database to be acted on later. The clinician can also measure, annotate and export wavestrips to the electronic health record.
