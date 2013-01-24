Home
Controlling healthcare costs through IT optimization

Controlling healthcare costs through IT optimization

Budget constraints in healthcare are hardly limited to IT and informatics. But making decisions such as whether to invest in new technology or optimize existing systems is a near-daily concern, in particular when it impacts your electronic medical record system and its critical role in your infrastructure.

 

IT investment decisions must deliver not only interoperability and seamless integration, but they are also expected to show a clear financial impact on the bottom line—delivering value both today and over time, and reducing healthcare costs.

 

With a greater scrutiny on results, leaders in IT have to demonstrate the ability to select and manage technologies that can quantifiably enhance their systems in a meaningful way.

Health informatics and IT leaders are increasingly relied upon as a key strategic decision-maker, with both the potential to influence and responsibility to impact the financial performance of a health system.

 

Our goal is help you maximize efficiency and reduce waste—whether optimizing the efficiency of staff and equipment, or investing in remote technologies that can deliver care in less expensive settings and reduce readmissions.

 

Philips works as a true partner to help you meet your fiscal and operational goals—and create cost-saving and containment opportunities—with your budget and enterprise in mind.

Our expanding capabilities: Vital Health

 

A leading provider of care coordination and patient engagement services for the delivery of personalized care outside the hospital.
IntelliSpace Enterprise controlling healthcare costs

Managed informatics services for your enterprise

 

IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition is a full managed service offering for your clinical informatics suite, providing you with a transparent total cost of ownership and a service-oriented payment model. With proactive monitoring, security patches, anti-virus protection, and backup and restore services, your mission-critical systems are carefully managed and continually accessible.
Simplifying your journey to value-based care
Philips Wellcentive helps you move toward value-based care by proactively identifying and managing at-risk populations. Integration with your EHR allows for longitudinal care coordination, and improved discharge and readmissions management.
Saving lives and reducing costs1,2
Our eICU critical care telehealth program combines A/V technology, predictive analytics, data visualization and advanced reporting to help reduce mortality, length of stay and cost of care in intensive care units.
Helping to increase efficiency with streamlined image management
Philips Enterprise Imaging is a platform that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation and close partnership to securely connect patients, care teams, and data across entire health systems, through a managed service model that helps increase efficiencies and control costs.
Going beyond EHR interoperability
Integrate clinical data across modalities with your EHR and beyond
Health data aggregation across the enterprise
Free data from silos and move it seamlessly across platforms, people and locations
Health IT and organizational strategic planning
How IT can help deliver operational change as a strategic partner
Cybersecurity in the age of connected health
Go beyond compliance to proactively protect data from cyber attacks

EvergreenHealth Partners discusses their transition to value-based care using enterprise-wide tools

 

With Philips Wellcentive, EvergreenHealth Partners was able to aggregate data from disparate EHR systems and create a plan for care coordination and communication with payers.
Affinia Health Network Lakeshore

 

Affinia Health Network Lakeshore saw a 222% increase in performance-based reimbursement over six years with the Philips Wellcentive platform
Applications of AI in healthcare to improve efficiency

Discover applications of AI in healthcare that increase operational efficiency while enhancing clinical decision support and improving care

1. Lilly CM, et al. A Multi-center Study of ICU Telemedicine Reengineering of Adult Critical Care. CHEST. 2014 Mar; 145(3): 500-7.

2. Lilly CM, et al. Critical Care Telemedicine: Evolution and State of the Art. Crit Care Med. 2014 Nov; 42(11): 2429-36.

