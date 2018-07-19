Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Ventures
Kedar Medhi talks with a participant at a start-up conference

Jul 19, 2018

New fund supports innovation in India

Estimated reading time: 1 minute

Share on social media

  • https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/innovation/philips-ventures/news/new-fund-supports-innovation-india Link copied

Contact

Lara Koole

Lara Koole

Partner, Venture Investments

‹ See all news

Philips contributes to $100 million funding for the Bharat Innovation Fund

 

The Bharat Innovation Fund (BIF) — an early-stage deep-tech and IP focused venture fund — announced it has closed its first $100 million fund with participation from marquee institutional investors, such as Philips and other corporations, banks and insurers.

 

The goal of the fund is to help convert early-stage start-ups in India into important, competitive companies and global leaders. India’s entrepreneurs are already producing IP-driven innovations using artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things in healthcare, biotech, energy and other fields. BIF will help provide these innovative start-ups with capital, access to market, strategic inputs and partnerships.
Read more

Related insights

Want to become a start-up partner with Philips Ventures?

Contact us

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*

*
*
*
 

What does this mean?
Changing healthcare

Together, we’re changing healthcare

Philips Ventures champions innovative start-ups with breakthrough solutions.
Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand