Education & Training
Point-of-care ultrasound education tools at your fingertips

POC ultrasound education resources

Philips point-of-care ultrasound education tools



Tutorials, quick guides and case studies authored by physician experts. 

                                 

Whether you are looking for an introduction to point-of-care ultrasound, want to learn more through real-life case studies, or wish that there was a way to connect with other clinicians for virtual training remotely, here you have it all at your fingertips. Our resources have been designed to further your knowledge of EMS ultrasound and critical care ulltrasound. No matter your specialty, with our education library tools you can find the information you need.                                             

 

And if you are short on time, Philips has also made available a POC quick guide series with training ranging from soft tissue to ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysms, to ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia. Explore Philips point-of-care ultrasound education tools, accessible anywhere, anytime.

Additional Philips point-of-care education

Discover what Philips education and training has to offer and how you can hone your knowledge of point-of-care ultrasound
Philips instructor-led education
Philips instructor-led education
Our team of highly skilled clinical education specialists delivers our courses in a unique learning environment of small class sizes, small student-to-instructor ratios and small student-to-system ratios.
Virtual and in-person training
Virtual and in-person point-of-care ultrasound training
Explore Philips Healthcare Education for meaningful learning on point-of-care ultrasound through accredited courses.
Learning connection
Ultrasound webinar series
Ultrasound webinar series
Watch thought-provoking presentations, such as fetal imaging, contrast enhanced ultrasound exams and transvaginal ultrasonography in ectopic pregnancy.
Tailor your ultrasound education to suit your needs
If you wish to tailor and plan your ultrasound education with Philips, so that you are accessing the most effective and relevant training to suit your needs, please call       

 

1-800-522-7022

Looking for custom clinical education?

More education resources

Recommended external sites to help you use point-of-care ultrasound:
Ultrasound of the week
Learn bedside ultrasound from Dr. Ben Smith, one week at a time
5MIN SONO
Dr. Jacob Avila’s basic instructions for point-of-care ultrasound exams
Interactive virtual spine model
Tool to facilitate learning spine anatomy and ultrasound imaging of the spine
Virtual TEE
Interactive education from Toronto General Hospital Department of Anesthesia Perioperative Interactive Education
Virtual modules
Cardiac ultrasound, lung ultrasound and eFAST from Toronto General Hospital Department of Anesthesia Perioperative Interactive Education
Live, integrated tele-ultrasound solutions   

 

Philips Lumify ultrasound app can now connect you to colleagues. Philips has partnered with Innovative Imaging Technolgies Inc (IIT) to introduce Reacts platform for remote collaboration and virtual training. 

Explore more in Philips ultrasound 

Cardiovascular
General imaging
OB/GYN
Point-of-care
View our complete ultrasound portfolio
