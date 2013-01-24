Home
Overview
dreamstation masthead medium

DreamStation

Part of the Dream Family

 

 

 

Makes treating your sleep apnoea simple, quiet and smart

More than a sleek design, DreamStation offers performance to help improve your OSA therapy.

View the DreamStation 360°

Get the most out of your Dream Products:

We're here to help.

Take charge with ease and confidence.

DreamStation is responsive, informative, easy-to-use and connects remotely to your care team. In every way, it’s designed to make it comfortable to help you stay committed to treating your sleep apnoea.

 

  • The colourful display features an icon-based navigation system
 
  • Among the leading CPAP brands, DreamStation features a comprehensive selection of wireless options — including Bluetooth, Cellular and WiFi.*
 
  • Performance Check— gives you peace of mind by simplifying in-home evaluation and troubleshooting, while confirming every morning that your device was working properly through the night.
 
  • Provides maintenance alerts and reminders every 30 days.
 
  • 63% quieter than the ResMed Airsense 10.**
 
  • Available in CPAP Pro, CPAP Auto, BiPAP and Auto BiPAP versions to meet your therapy needs.

*Internal assessment of 2015 competitive CPAP data comparing to ResMed Airsense10/Aircurve10 platform and Fisher and Paykel Icon series platform.

**Acoustics bench tests by Orfield Laboratories, Inc. evaluating Philips Respironics DreamStation and ResMed Airsense10 PAP therapy devices.

“After putting DreamWear on the first time, I just loved it. There was a lot more freedom of movement with it… It’s one of the best masks I’ve ever used.” - John H.

Easy to use

Icon-based navigation and ergonomically located control

Exceptionally quiet

Designed to reduce noise

Sleek profile

Small, light, and ideal for travel

Responsive

Customise your therapy management

Ingenious comfort
From feel to function to airflow

DreamWear masks
You're in control
Stay motivated, get results

DreamMapper sleep apnoea app
