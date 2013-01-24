Home
70% reduction in MRI rescans

Herlev Gentofte University Hospital data shows a 70% reduction in the number of interrupted exams for the ingenia 3.0T scanner with Ambient Experience and the in-bore Solution.
adelaide masthead

Higher throughput and improved patient experience

Philips assisted the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide with the implementation of an all emcompassing Ambient Experience in their MRI suite.
farah hospital kids with kttenscanner

Patient experience firmly at the center of its ethics

At Farah Medical Campus, Philips delivered Ambient Experience for the radiology, cardiology and the nuclear medicine departments, contributing to a better patient, family and staff experience.
strategy development

NPS scores doubled to 84%

Philips strategic healthcare consulting helped transform the quality of care delivery at GenesisCare, Australia.
Linkoping

Design of a radiology department

University Hospital in Linköping, Sweden engaged Philips to help with a strategic design project for Linkoping’s radiology department. Our consultants used a 360° assessment including a fast and cost-effective planning and redesign process, to address the clinical, and operational needs, technology innovation, and patient and staff experience.
