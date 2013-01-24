Westchester Medical Center Health (WMCHealth) is a regional medical center that has grown into a large regional network of hospitals and health care services and is transforming into the largest provider of integrated health in New York's Hudson Valley.
A Philips medical technologies partner for decades, WMCHealth recently challenged us to help them further improve their clinical processes and enhance the overall patient experience.
Our consultants have collaborated with WMCH on various consulting projects to:
- Increase patient capacity
- Increase earlier first-case starts
- Increase utilization of the Cath and EP labs
- Reduce readmissions to WMCHealth and community providers
- Enhance the patient and staff experience